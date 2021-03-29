Justin Bieber reveals his top 5 favorite rappers of all time

Justin Bieber is enjoying the success of his new album Justice ! Now revealing his all time inspirations in music, including the top five rappers that helped shape his sound and artistry.

The 27-year-old hitmaker was recently interviewed by Dj Khaled for his podcast The First One on Amazon Music, getting up close and personal with the singer, discussing his thoughts on the music industry and his reinvention since he was first discovered on YouTube.

Justin shared with Dj Khaled that his top five rappers include Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kanye West, the legendary Notorious B.I.G and even his fellow Canadian Drake.

The pop star explained that he admires Drake, because he is “constantly pushing culture and the needle forward.”

He also admitted that although it was his first song Baby featuring Ludacris, which catapulted him to fame, the star said he wasn’t “super in love with the song” when he first heard the iconic track.

While a lot has changed for the Los Angeles based singer, following the release of his best-selling albums and record-breaking singles, Justin continues to be inspired by some of the biggest icons in music.

Throughout his career he has been asked the same question, always including Eminem, Nas, Lil Wayne, 2Pac, André 3000, Mase, and Biggie.