Sharon Osbourne exits ‘The Talk’ after racism accusations

Sharon Osbourne won’t be returning to The Talk. After serving as a co-host on the CBS daytime talk show since its inception, it was announced on Friday, March 26 that the 68-year-old television personality was leaving. It’s not a graceful exit for Osbourne, as she departs the show on poor terms after a controversial episode on March 10. The news broke in an official statement from CBS, which expounded on the issue.

“Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk,“ the approved statement read. ”The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

Touching on Osbourne’s claims that she was set up by producers, the statement added: “We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts. At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

“During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew,” CBS continued. “Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.”

In case you missed it, Osbourne found herself in hot water for defending friend Piers Morgan on-air during a live discussion about his distasteful comments on Meghan Markle . Throughout the heated exchange, she repeatedly asked her co-host Sheryl Underwood to “educate” her about how Morgan’s comments were racist and then compared her own position during the conversation to being “put in the electric chair.”

After the clip went viral, Osbourne released an apology and the show went on hiatus. As an internal investigation began, previous co-stars like Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete spoke out externally about their own racist experiences with the reality star. The Talk is expected to return with new episodes on Monday, April 12.