New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Karol G, Lil Nas X, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got new music from big names like Karol G, Lil Nas X, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Karol G - KG0516
Following multiple chart-topping singles over the past couple months, Karol G finally dropped her long-awaited album, KG0516. The project represents her evolution as an artist, taking fans along on her journey from signing her first record deal to superstardom.
“This album represents the evolution of Carolina as a person and Karol G as an artist. This is a flight I want to invite all my fans on to join me on my musical journey, where each song represents a connecting flight that takes you to a new place,” said the singer. “I experimented a lot with different sounds, genres and unique vibes. It‘s definitely something that hasn’t been heard before from me and the songs are all a representation of who I am today as a person and an artist.”
2. Lil Nas X - “Call Me By Your Name”
After teasing this song for what seems like forever, Lil Nas X has finally gifted fans with his most highly-anticipated song yet, “Call Me By Your Name.” Along with the new single and its accompanying music video, the star also revealed that his forthcoming album, Montero, will drop this summer.
The “Old Town Road” hitmaker first previewed the song during the Super Bowl LV in February, with fans begging the artist for its release in the weeks since. Before finally dropping the song on Thursday night, Lil Nas X revealed that he’s “waited 9 months” to release the track “because it’s my baby.” He also said the single marks the arrival of “a new era” for him.
3. Justin Bieber - Justice (Deluxe)
After dropping his sixth studio album last week, Justin Bieber is back with a special Deluxe Edition of Justice.
This edition of his highly-anticipated project features six additional tracks with all new collaborations including “There She Go” with Lil Uzi Vert, “I Can’t Be Myself” with Jaden Smith, “Lifetime,” “Wish You Would” with Quavo, “Know No Better” with DaBaby, and “Name” with Tori Kelly.
4. YBN Nahmir - Visionland
Birmingham, Alabama native YBN Nahmir is here with his debut album, Visionland, which comes nearly three years after making XXL’s 2018 Freshman Class.
The project consists of 20 tracks, including the previously-released singles “Opp Stoppa” with 21 Savage, “2 Seater” with G-Eazy and Too Short, and “Fast Car Music.” The rest of the album is packed with more guest appearances, including collabs with G Herbo, DaBoii, E-40, Too Short, and FatBoy SSE.
Along with the album comes encouraging news for YBN fans, who have speculated that their collective broke up last year. In an interview with GQ this week, Nahmir shut those rumors down. “Hell yeah, it’s still a group. If I go on tour, and I ask Cordae to come on tour with me, he’ll come on tour and it’s gonna be a YBN tour,” he told the mag. “YBN is a family.”