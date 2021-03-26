New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Karol G, Lil Nas X, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got new music from big names like Karol G, Lil Nas X, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Karol G - KG0516

Following multiple chart-topping singles over the past couple months, Karol G finally dropped her long-awaited album, KG0516. The project represents her evolution as an artist, taking fans along on her journey from signing her first record deal to superstardom.

“This album represents the evolution of Carolina as a person and Karol G as an artist. This is a flight I want to invite all my fans on to join me on my musical journey, where each song represents a connecting flight that takes you to a new place,” said the singer. “I experimented a lot with different sounds, genres and unique vibes. It‘s definitely something that hasn’t been heard before from me and the songs are all a representation of who I am today as a person and an artist.”

2. Lil Nas X - “Call Me By Your Name”

After teasing this song for what seems like forever, Lil Nas X has finally gifted fans with his most highly-anticipated song yet, “Call Me By Your Name.” Along with the new single and its accompanying music video, the star also revealed that his forthcoming album, Montero, will drop this summer.

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker first previewed the song during the Super Bowl LV in February, with fans begging the artist for its release in the weeks since. Before finally dropping the song on Thursday night, Lil Nas X revealed that he’s “waited 9 months” to release the track “because it’s my baby.” He also said the single marks the arrival of “a new era” for him.

