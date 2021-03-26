Karol G takes flight with the release of her long-awaited album ‘KG0516’

Following chart-topping hits like “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj, “Ay DiOs Mio!,” “Bichota,” and “Location” with Anuel AA and J Balvin, Karol G has finally released her highly-anticipated album, KG0516.

Coming from the number one Latin female artist in the world, Karol G is reaching new heights with this project, releasing her most intimate and experimental record yet.

©Sujeylee Sola (Acoustyle)





KG0516 follows the format of a flight number, but also comes with a deeper meaning. The KG is an acronym for Karol G, while the numbers behind it represent May 16, 2006, the day the artist signed her first record deal and began her journey to global superstardom. According to artist herself, the intention of the album’s title is to welcome her fans on the flight to her new artistic era, where she transcends new musical dimensions.

“This album represents the evolution of Carolina as a person and Karol G as an artist. This is a flight I want to invite all my fans on to join me on my musical journey, where each song represents a connecting flight that takes you to a new place,” says the singer. “I experimented a lot with different sounds, genres, and unique vibes. It’s definitely something that hasn’t been heard before from me and the songs are all a representation of who I am today as a person and an artist.”

KG0516 consists of 16 songs, featuring collaborations with huge names like Alberto Stylee, Anuel AA, Brray, Camilo, Emilee, Ivy Queen, J Balvin, Juanka, Ludacris, Mariah Angeliq, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Minaj, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Yandar & Yostin, and Zion. Falling in line with the theme of taking flight, all of Karol’s collaborators come from different parts of the world, allowing listeners to take a trip to various locations and experience unique sounds.

You can listen to the album here.