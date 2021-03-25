From Spain to NYC: the most-used filming locations across the globe

Even though Hollywood and the rest of Los Angeles is synonymous with the entertainment industry, the most popular filming location in the world isn’t actually in California.

According to a new study from NetCredit, New York City’s famous Central Park is the United State’s most popular filming location, with the luscious green space having racked up scenes in 532 films between 1900 and 2020.

Some famous scenes filmed in Central Park include Will Ferrell’s snowball fight in 2003’s Elf, Macaulay Culkin wandering through the park in 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, and more recently, it’s where Thor beamed Loki back to Asgard at the end of 2012’s The Avengers.

According to the Central Park Conservancy, the aforementioned Chris Hemsworth scene, which was shot at Bethesda Terrace, is among the most asked about by those visiting the park.

In addition to the most popular locations in the United States, NetCredit also looked at what the most popular location in each country around the world is, using information from IMDB.

Check out the three most popular filming locations in America, along with others from different countries around the globe:

Central Park, New York City

532 films have been shot at Central Park, the first of which was a 1908 silent production of Romeo and Juliet by Brooklyn-based studio Vitagraph. The two most popular locations for filming are the Mall--with its line of elm trees used in 1989’s When Harry Met Sally--and the iconic fountain at Bethesda Terrace, which housed Amy Adams’ fairytale song and dance in Enchanted.

Bronson Canyon, Los Angeles

285 films have been shot at Bronson Canyon, including 1956’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers and the 1956 John Wayne Western The Searchers.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park, Agua Dulce, California

253 movies have filmed scenes at this park, including 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

Cabo de Gata, Almería, Andalusia, Spain

Dubbed “Europe’s only desert,” 99 films have been shot here, with many productions using the location as a stand-in for the American West in the Spaghetti Westerns of the ’60s and ’70s.