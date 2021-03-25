Everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new movie

Lifetime is giving us a third movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! This time covering the dramatic exit from the royal family, titled Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

The new film has been announced following the controversial Oprah Winfrey’s interview, and the audience can expect to see “what ultimately led to the couple’s break from the royal family.”

Production for the new movie will start this spring and could be released this fall, completing the franchise trilogy that started in 2018 with Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, which described the couple’s love story.

And followed by Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal released in 2019, revealing some of the situations faced by the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, during their first year of marriage.

This time it has been stated that “the movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness,” and Harry’s fear of not being able “to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.”

Some of the complex relationships and situations between royal members will be included in the film.