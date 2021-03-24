Katie Holmes brings the Watergate scandal to the big screen

Katie Holmes will be producing and starring in a groundbreaking project!

The Hollywood star now has the film rights to adapt the best-selling biopic, The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth and Justice Against A Criminal President.

Written by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks, the book tells the story of the only woman who participated in the obstruction of justice trial against President Nixon’s top aides.

Enduring difficult situations during the trial, including being the victim of intruders who burgled her home, rifling through her trash, and even tapping her phones.

©The Watergate Girl





Wine-Banks was also facing issues in her marriage, and faced sexism in the workplace.

Katie explained why she felt drawn to Jill’s story, admitting that her story is still relevant today, because “women are constantly trying to break through the glass ceiling in the male workplace.”

The 42-year-old actress praised Wine-Banks, adding that she “single handedly helped reshape the Watergate trial.”

Katie also confessed she is “constantly inspired by these strong female protagonists,” and wants to continue exploring similar stories.

The author revealed her excitement, working alongside Holmes and declaring she feels “honored and humbled” to have her experience acknowledged on the big screen, “as the only woman on the Watergate trial team.”