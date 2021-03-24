Vin Diesel’s son is playing a younger version of his iconic character in Fast and Furious 9

Family really is the most important thing for the Fast and Furious franchise. Fans can get excited to know Vin Diesel’s son is following in his dad’s big footsteps. It was revealed Tuesday by TMZ that the actor’s 10-year-old son Vincent Sinclair will be making his big acting debut in the 9th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Even cuter, he is playing the younger version of his dad’s legendary character, Dominic Toretto.

©GettyImages



Vin Diesel, and Paloma Jimenez with their children

Diesel shares Sinclair with his partner since 2007, Paloma Jimenez. According to documents obtained by the outlet, Diesel’s mini-me filmed his scenes in 2019 when he was 9. ﻿ The film‘s release was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally set for May 22, 2020, it moved to April 2, 2022, before its new June 25th release date.



Per, CinemaBlend Sinclair is starring in a flashback scene of Toretto but it’s not confirmed if fans will get a special glimpse of his on-screen siblings, Mia (Jordana Brewster) and Jakob (John Cena). F9 will be doing the old “switcharoo” with Diesel’s son. As noted by TMZ, in “Furious 7” there was a flashback scene to his character’s younger self, but he was played by a child actor named Alex McGee.

Fans can also look forward to a beautiful nod to Paul Walker. As noted by Metro, in the trailer there is a blue Skyline car seen in the brief trailer. The Skyline was a major car driven by Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner. Last month in February Diesel honored his late friend by sharing a photo of his face morphed into Walker’s and shared his feelings with the film’s release. “The next chapter may be the best,” he wrote. “But the weight, the reflections of true brotherhood will burden the soul in ways one can’t explain. Here’s to the ones who know loss.... and yet find a smile to meet the blessed day. All love, Always.”