Kaia Gerber is American Horror Story’s newest cast member

Cindy Crawfords daughter, Kaia Gerber is ready to get spooky. It was revealed Tuesday that the model and actress is joining the cast of American Horror Story! The shows executive producer Ryan Murphy made the big announcement on his Instagram with a photo of the new cast member. Murphy captioned the post, “Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family. #AHS10 #AHSFX.”

Fans were excited about Gerber’s addition to the cast and others wanted to know “Where Emma Roberts” is. While Roberts is enjoying new mommy life, Gerber is joining an epic lineup of actors like Macaulay Culkin and AHS veterans: Sarah Paulson, Even Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock, per Deadline.



Murphy has been sharing clues about the coming season for the last few days. On Friday he shared a short black and white promo video of waves crashing on the shore with eerie background music. “The title of American Horror Story 10 is Double Feature,” the text revealed. The show is also taking on two different stories in one season, “Two horrifying stories…one season. One by the sea…One by the sand. More to come…” it concluded.



