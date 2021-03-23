Dua Lipa teams up with Elton John for Oscars pre-party special

Dua Lipa is teaming up with music legend Elton John! Headlining the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards pre-party.

The 25-year-old Grammy Winner will be performing in the special event, which will take place in Los Angeles and is set to be broadcasted on April 25 at 7pm EST.

The foundation has continued to raise money for the AIDS epidemic, and since 1992 the Oscars have supported the cause, with Elton John as the host of the special one-hour party.

However due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event has turned into a virtual countdown bash, celebrated and co-hosted by Hollywood star Neil Patrick Harris, Elton, and his husband, producer David Furnish.

The iconic singer took to Instagram Live to announce the main performer of the night, praising Dua Lipa for her incredible career, her success with her latest album Future Nostalgia and what he described as the best performance of the Grammy Awards.