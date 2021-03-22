Is Dua Lipa starting her acting career in Hollywood?

Dua Lipa is about to start her career in Hollywood! The 25-year-old Grammy winner has revealed she is taking interest in acting, and she is even looking into different scripts.

During a recent interview, the fan-favorite singer admitted she got inspired after seeing Lady Gaga’s involvement in the film industry.

Adding that she would love to star in a similar show, in reference to Gaga’s role as The Countess in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story.

Dua explained that she is still waiting for the right time, “I don’t think I’m quite there yet, I think I should focus on music,” however “if I was to try TV it would have to be something as crazy as a show like that.”

The pop star seems to be at the best moment in her career, now that she has won the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy award for her incredible album Future Nostalgia, stunning the audience with her amazing performance.

She also hinted that she could be starting a new fashion line, and now that she is planning to “branch out and do something else,” the artist could be surprising her fans with a new collection.

So happy to be back on set for the new Libre campaign with my @yslbeauty team 🌹🖤 pic.twitter.com/6iUeZ3G4f7 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 20, 2021

Dua was recently spotted in Mexico filming a new project, and she just revealed she will be performing at Elton John ’s 29th annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards pre-party special.