Steve Aoki reveals why Dembow artist El Alfa inspires him and how he is elevating Hispanic music

Two-time Grammy-nominated DJ, record producer, music programmer, and record executive, Steve Aoki , might be the highest-grossing dance artist in North America. Despite his success, he is constantly looking for challenges and ways to help other artists breakthrough in the American market.

As a visionary, the 43-year-old Miami native decided to take the trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company, and apparel brand he founded in 1996 to another level. And now, for over two decades, Dim Mak Records has remained as one of the leading independent record labels in modern music.

Aoki’s enterprising mentality and his adventurous attitude toward genre-defying collaborations led him to launch his newest hit, “Mambo,” featuring French-Mauritian DJ/Producer Willy William, Reggae superstar Sean Paul, Dominican Dembow recording artist and composer El Alfa , Texan producing duo Play-N- Skillz, and Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta.

In the song, which is under Aoki’s recently launched Latinx label Dim Mak En Fuego, Steve samples legendary jazz musician, singer, actor, and “Hi De Ho” man Cab Calloway to solidify his ability to bring together top talent from all over the world and honor each culture.

Curious about the fantastic new work Steve Aoki is doing, HOLA! USA virtually sat down with the superstar to learn more about how he is elevating Hispanic music through Dim Mak En Fuego and what his platform offers to the upcoming Latinx artist.

Steve Aoki and Willy William, Sean Paul, El Alfa, Play-N- Skillz, and Sfera Ebbasta

During these challenging times, “Mambo” is the song we didn’t know we need it. How was the creative process to come up with such happy and upbeat music? The first step of this process is how do we make people dance. The beat is important, the rhythm and the melody are important. And the main hook is going to be the most crucial part. The main hook of this song is a sample that dates almost 100 years ago, and when you hear it, you know it, but you don‘t know where. It doesn’t matter if you’re from the United States or Central America, or you’re from Europe; it’s somewhere in your head that is like, “I heard this somewhere.” The second time you hear it, you sing along, and that’s the beauty of this sample, that it is the foundation of the song. After we nailed that down, we’re like, “Okay, who are we going to recruit on this song that’s going to represent the global culture?”

When did you realize that Willy William, Sean Paul, El Alfa, Play-N- Skillz, and Sfera Ebbasta were the dream team and the right people for this fantastic song? I love Dembow and El Alfa sounds. I’m so inspired by what he’s doing; he’s doing something very unique and so new to me that I needed him on the record. He was the first person I wanted to approach. I knew that he would like it because the tempo is close to Dembow. The sound is faster than reggaeton.Then I thought it would be so sick to have Sean Paul and get that Jamaican sound, and then last but not least, was Sfera Ebbasta to do, Italian. I wanted to have another language. This record has three to four languages. Also, Willie Williams from France, and then Play-N- Skillz, who are Latinos too. There are so many cultures on this record, Dominican Republic, Japanese American — it is incredible to have everybody there.

You recently launched a Latin label. Tell us about Dim Mak En Fuego. Since I’ve become a popular DJ, even before EDM was a thing, one of my biggest fan bases always has been the Spanish-speaking community. All across Central America, South America, in Spain as well. When I was on tour in Colombia, Mexico, Honduras, Panama, my fans down there have been so passionate and have been so supportive of me even before I did any collaborations. I always wanted to do records that were in Spanish before. I have my label Dim Mak for 25 years now, so I’m always listening to new artists that are changing the game for me; they’re challenging me. It’s not necessarily I need to be on a record with them. I want to support them. I want to give them a foundation for them to grow. And it just made sense that we needed a label to sign Latinx artists. The Latinx generation they’re too powerful. They’re too big. They need their foundation, their infrastructure, and their team. And so I brought in more and more people to help me create Dim Mak En Fuego. I spent one year developing it, and now we have such a great team.