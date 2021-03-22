Steve Aoki reveals why Dembow artist El Alfa inspires him and how he is elevating Hispanic music

Two-time Grammy-nominated DJ, record producer, music programmer, and record executive, Steve Aoki, might be the highest-grossing dance artist in North America. Despite his success, he is constantly looking for challenges and ways to help other artists breakthrough in the American market.
As a visionary, the 43-year-old Miami native decided to take the trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company, and apparel brand he founded in 1996 to another level. And now, for over two decades, Dim Mak Records has remained as one of the leading independent record labels in modern music.
Aoki’s enterprising mentality and his adventurous attitude toward genre-defying collaborations led him to launch his newest hit, “Mambo,” featuring French-Mauritian DJ/Producer Willy William, Reggae superstar Sean Paul, Dominican Dembow recording artist and composer El Alfa, Texan producing duo Play-N- Skillz, and Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta.
In the song, which is under Aoki’s recently launched Latinx label Dim Mak En Fuego, Steve samples legendary jazz musician, singer, actor, and “Hi De Ho” man Cab Calloway to solidify his ability to bring together top talent from all over the world and honor each culture.
Curious about the fantastic new work Steve Aoki is doing, HOLA! USA virtually sat down with the superstar to learn more about how he is elevating Hispanic music through Dim Mak En Fuego and what his platform offers to the upcoming Latinx artist.
During these challenging times, “Mambo” is the song we didn’t know we need it. How was the creative process to come up with such happy and upbeat music?
When did you realize that Willy William, Sean Paul, El Alfa, Play-N- Skillz, and Sfera Ebbasta were the dream team and the right people for this fantastic song?
You recently launched a Latin label. Tell us about Dim Mak En Fuego.
Can you share which artists are currently signed under Dim Mak En Fuego?
You were born in Florida; you grew up in California, states with a high population of Hispanics. Do you have an early memory of when was the first time you were introduced to Latinx music?