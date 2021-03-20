Johnny Depp breaks social media silence: ‘Truth is a rare bird’

Johnny Depp and Instagram aren’t generally found in the same sentence, but this week the A-lister ‘grammed for the first time in a while. The 57-year-old actor broke his digital silence to promote two projects, with the latest being a new film called City of Lies. Filmed back in 2018, the crime drama has finally hit U.S. theaters, centering on the murder investigations of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

“Thank you to Voletta Wallace and the Poole family for allowing Brad, Forest, myself and the crew to tell this timely and important story,” Depp wrote in the caption of his post. “‘City of Lies’ in US theatres today. VOD on April 9th. More territories to be added soon.”

The star also added: “Truth is a rare bird. All the more reason to search for it.” This could be a nod to his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial was supposed to take place in Virginia at the beginning of May, but was recently rescheduled for April 2022. It will reportedly last about two weeks.

Based on the book LAbyrinth by Randall Sullivan, City of Lies sees retired LAPD detective Russell Poole (Depp) team up with journalist Jack Jackson (Forest Whitaker) to investigate the Tupac and B.I.G. cases and uncover the truth. The film was originally slated to release in the U.S. on 2018, but was pulled after a former location manager sued Depp for allegedly assaulting him on set.