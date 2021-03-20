Matthew McConaughey makes a comeback in HBO’s series ‘A Time for Mercy’

Matthew McConaughey is making a comeback! The actor will star in a limited HBO series, reprising the role of attorney Jake Brigance, for the sequel of the 1996 movie A Time to Kill.

Acting alongside Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson and Donald Sutherland, this was Matthew’s first leading role and the film that catapulted him into stardom.

While the new project is still keeping some details under wraps, we do know the producer of the series will be Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, best known for his work in Transformers, and it will be based on the published novel A Time for Mercy.

This is not the first time McConaughey participates in an HBO project, as he also appeared in the Emmy nominated series True Detective.

While the Oscar winner previously mentioned he was “seriously considering” playing the iconic role again after receiving a copy of the new book, there was still an official announcement pending, until now.

The successful storyline is based on the John Grisham novel of the same name, with Matthew’s character going into another difficult legal case that will make him involve his personal life.

The first movie was directed by Joel Schumacher who passed away in June 2020, and McConaughey confessed that it was Joel who helped him find success in the film industry.

Explaining that “Joel not only took a chance on me, he fought for me,” because the studio was not going to approve “a relatively unknown” for the lead in ‘A Time to Kill,’ and it was the director who set up a screen test for the young actor.