New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Justin Bieber, J Balvin, and more

1. Justin Bieber - Justice

Only a year after releasing his fifth studio album, Changes, Justin Bieber is back with his latest project: Justice. The album features collaborations with artists including Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Khalid, and Chance The Rapper.

Unfortunately for Bieber, this release isn’t all positive. A French electronic group by the name of Justice is taking legal action against the pop star after claiming that singer infringed on their trademark.

“The morning Bieber announced his album, it was pretty tough to miss,” Justice’s co-manager Tyler Goldberg told Rolling Stone. “Aside from seeing it all over the internet ourselves, we heard from hundreds of people throughout the day...not only compelled to point out the similarities between the Justice Justin Bieber album, but confused. ‘Is this a Justice collaboration?‘”



2. J Balvin - “Tu Veneno”

Following the release of “Ma‘ G,” J Balvin is back with another single, “Tu Veneno.” The song was released alongside a music video directed by José-Emilio Sagaró, which finds the star reminiscing about a love interest that left him wanting more.

The reggaeton star recently announced that he will be joined in Las Vegas by Karol G, Jhay Cortez, Rauw Alejandro, Jowell & Randy and producers Tainy and Sky Rompiendo in September for a weekend of experiences and performances he calls his “Neón Experience.” If this new single is any indication, it seems like the star will have a new album out by then.



3. Sech featuring Arcángel - “Te Acuerdas”

Two Latin powerhouses, Sech and Arcángel, have united once again to drop their latest collaboration, “Te Acuerdas.” Along with the track, the pair also dropped an accompanying music video directed by Squid.

This new track marks the third collaboration between Sech and Arcángel, following their hits “Sigues Con Él,” which was certified 8x multi-platinum by the RIAA and reached # 1 on the US radio charts, and “Amantes y Amigos,” which became a viral hit and entered the Billboard “Hot Latin Songs” and “Latin Airplay” charts.

