Paloma Mami’s first album, ‘Sueños de Dalí,’ has the potential to become the soundtrack of your life

Check your favorite music platform because Chilean-American singer Paloma Mami has arrived to take over your playlist. The New York-born rising star is inviting you to dream with her first album ‘Sueños de Dalí.’

Paloma has been working non-stop to put together this project. And after releasing multiple singles (’Religiosa’, ‘Mami,’ ‘Goteo’ and ‘For Ya.’) and collaborations with prominent artists, she knew it was time to give her fans what they have been waiting for since her debut in 2018. In addition, the Chilean is making her television debut on the ‘Ellen Degeneres Show’ with a performance of ‘Traumada,’ off her debut album.



In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, the star shared the creative process of ‘Sueños de Dalí’, how her family keeps her grounded, and the immeasurable love she has for her fanatics.

We are going through challenging times, and more than ever, it is imperative to start asking you how are you and how’s your family? I’m good. I’m in a good place right now. During quarantine, I definitely had to like focus a lot on my mental health and to be able to have time for myself. I was able to read and exercise. The entire world is going through a dark place right now, and I hope that everybody’s doing better, okay, and stay safe out there.

During quarantine, you could use your time to be productive and finish your first album Sueños de Dalí. What is the inspiration behind the name? Dalí is an artist that I’ve always related to; since I was younger. And now even more because I’m in the public eye like, like he was. He received many critiques for his art, so I feel like I’ve definitely can relate to that on this music level. Since the beginning of my career, I kind of let [critiques] affect me. I always thought it was important what the public thought and their standards and expectations. I took that feeling into my process of making music, which I then realized was wrong. Dalí was somebody who always stays true to himself in his work, and he always knew he was very. He always knew what he was doing wasn’t going to be understood like that, but the people who will understand it will blow their minds. This album has that message. If you understand, I hope you love it as much as I do. If you don’t, eventually, you will understand it, and you’re going to learn maybe to love it as well and see it differently.

How long it took you to finish this album? The songs were recorded right before the quarantine, and then we locked down in Puerto Rico. There I got to finish mixing, mastering, and doing the final touches of the music. I recorded some videos out there.