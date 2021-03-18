Camilo debuts at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon singing ‘Ropa Cara’

Camilo ’s fame has reached higher levels and audiences. The Colombian musician debuted at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon singing his smash hit “Ropa Cara.” As part of his latest and second album Mis Manos, the track tells the story of a man who prefers to stick to his style than spending crazy amounts of money on luxury brands.

After his performance, the award-winning singer took social media to say he is beyond thankful for the opportunity. “TOTAL THANKS For a night that I will NEVER forget! My first time at @fallontonight with @jimmyfallon Presenting my album MIS MANOS ✋🏼🤚🏼 with ROPA CARA 🛍💰👘 REPRESENTING THE TRIBE ⛺️🔥🇨🇴,” he wrote.

Although “Ropa Cara” broke records on YouTube, the singer told HOLA! USA, he was doubtful of the song. “Tt is a risky song, a different song from what I had been sharing in my previous releases. But then, reading my diary, I realized that it was very similar to the fear I had before releasing ‘Baby,’ and the fear I had before releasing ‘Vida de Rico,’ and the fear I had before releasing my song with Ozuna,” he said. “The fear was repeated, you know? And I noticed the pattern, and I said, wow! I think it is very likely that when you are about to take important steps in your life, you are almost always scared, right? My fears are not what defines me but what I do with my fears.

©The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon





However, he is proud of it and his success. “I am very proud of the team behind all these songs. I am very proud to be able to represent, be able to be used by God to touch people’s hearts with my songs,” he said.

“They are all songs that have served as a bridge to moments of joy in people’s lives, and that your songs are the soundtrack of happy moments in people’s lives is a gigantic privilege.”