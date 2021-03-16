Michelle Obama chatted about her new Netflix show and the Obama family with Ellen DeGeneres

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is virtually appearing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ today and it seems to be a can’t miss episode. Michelle will be catching Ellen up on all things that have been going on in the Obama household during the ongoing pandemic.

Michelle Obama chatted with Ellen DeGeneres on today's episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

According to sneak peeks and a press release, the best-selling author will be talking about how it’s been since her daughters, Malia and Sasha , have been back home and learning virtually and what Michelle has been busy making during quarantine.

Former President Barack Obama is turning 60-years-old this August and his wife will be talking about how the former president feels turning this age. Michelle will also explain why her husband has been telling people that Michelle is a competitive biker.

The Former First Lady caught Ellen up on what her family has been up to during quarantine.

Aside from the small talk about her personal life, Ellen also asks the 57-year-old how she felt about President Joe Biden ’s inauguration, what the experience was like, and how she feels about the new president’s leadership.

Of course, one of the main reasons why Michelle is doing a press tour is to promote her new Netflix series, “Waffles + Mochi,” which people are calling the Sesame Street of food TV. “Waffles + Mochi” is a kids’ show about food from the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions. The show is available today on Netflix.

Aside from chatting about her new show, the former First Lady also discussed with Ellen her Pass the Love campaign with Partnership for a Healthier America which is about raising funds to distribute 1 million meals to families in need across the country, according to a press release.