The deluxe version of Nick Jonas’ new album features a song with the Jonas Brothers

Nick Jonas is one busy man. Earlier this month, the Jonas Brothers member hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live right before releasing his fourth studio album, ‘Spaceman.’ As if the first version of the album wasn’t great as is, the 28-year-old then released the deluxe version of the album today which features a song from his two brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas.

The newest album has remixes of the tracks “2Drunk,” Don’t Give Up on Us,” and “This Is Heaven.” The Jonas trio is featured on a song titled “Selfish.” We can’t wait to listen!

If you’re a Nick fan, Jonas Brothers fan, or both, you can tune in tonight at 6p.m. EST when Nick, Kevin, and Joe will be having an Instagram live discussion about the new album. During the chat, the three will also touch on each of their solo careers, and the different projects each brother is working on, according to Rolling Stone.