2021 Oscar nominations: Full List revealed

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards have been announced!
The official ceremony will take place in-person on April 25, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now revealing the full list of nominees in 23 categories.
While some details for the highly-anticipated awards are yet to be revealed, including the host. We do know the ceremony will mainly be broadcasted from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and multiple locations across the country.
Some of the highlights for this year include Netflix’s Mank leading with 10 nominations, with David Fincher nominated for Best Director, Gary Oldman for Best Actor, and Amanda Seyfried for Best Supporting Actress.
Best Picture nominees include Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sound of Metal, and The Father.
Check out the full list below:
Best Picture:
- “The Father”
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Sound of Metal”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best Director:
- Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”
- Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
- David Fincher, “Mank”
- Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”
- Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
- Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
- Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
- Gary Oldman, “Mank”
- Steven Yeun, “Minari”
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
- Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
- Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
- Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
- Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7“
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”
- Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”
- LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
- Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Olivia Colman, “The Father”
- Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
- Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
Best Animated Feature Film:
- “Onward”
- “Over the Moon”
- “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
- “Soul”
- “Wolfwalkers”
Best Animated Short Film:
- “Burrow”
- “Genius Loci”
- “If Anything Happens I Love You”
- “Opera”
- “Yes-People”
Best Cinematography:
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Mank”
- “News of the World”
- “Nomadland”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best Costume Design:
- “Emma”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mank”
- “Mulan”
- “Pinocchio”
Best Documentary Feature:
- “Collective”
- “Crip Camp”
- “The Mole Agent”
- “My Octopus Teacher”
- “Time”
Best Documentary Short Subject:
- “Colette”
- “A Concerto Is a Conversation”
- “Do Not Split”
- “Hunger Ward”
- “A Love Song for Latasha”
Best Film Editing:
- “The Father”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Sound of Metal”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best International Feature Film:
- “Another Round” (Denmark)
- “Better Days” (Hong Kong)
- “Collective” (Romania)
- “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)
- “Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Live Action Short Film:
- “Feeling Through”
- “The Letter Room”
- “The Present”
- “Two Distant Strangers”
- “White Eye”
Makeup and hairstyling:
- “Emma”
- “Hillbilly Elegy”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mank”
- “Pinocchio”
Best Original Score:
- “Da 5 Bloods”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “News of the World”
- “Soul”
Best Original Song:
- “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
- “Io Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
- “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami...”
Best Production Design:
- “The Father”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mank”
- “News of the World”
- “Tenet”
Best Sound:
- “Greyhound”
- “Mank”
- “News of the World”
- “Soul”
- “Sound of Metal”
Best Visual Effects:
- “Love and Monsters”
- “The Midnight Sky”
- “Mulan”
- “The One and Only Ivan”
- “Tenet”
Best Adapted screenplay:
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- “The Father “
- “Nomadland”
- “One Night in Miami”
- “The White Tiger”
Best Original Screenplay:
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Minari”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Sound of Metal”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”