2021 Oscar nominations: Full List revealed

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards have been announced!

Loading the player...

The official ceremony will take place in-person on April 25, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now revealing the full list of nominees in 23 categories.

While some details for the highly-anticipated awards are yet to be revealed, including the host. We do know the ceremony will mainly be broadcasted from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and multiple locations across the country.

Some of the highlights for this year include Netflix’s Mank leading with 10 nominations, with David Fincher nominated for Best Director, Gary Oldman for Best Actor, and Amanda Seyfried for Best Supporting Actress.

Best Picture nominees include Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sound of Metal, and The Father.

Check out the full list below:

Best Picture:

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

©Focus Features



“Promising Young Woman”

Best Director:

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”