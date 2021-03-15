Blue Ivy Carter wins her first Grammy Award for ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Blue Ivy Carter , the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, received her first Grammy award for “Brown Skin Girl,” becoming the second youngest artist to win a Grammy Award following Leah Peasall. Carter was awarded ahead of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in the category for the best music video alongside her mom.

Beyoncé’s mini-me also shares her award with the collaborator Wizkid and the video’s director Jenn Nkiru. Carter defeated Future and Drake, Harry Styles, Anderson .Paak and Woodkid.

“It was so important to me in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ that we represented all different shades of brown,” Beyoncé told Good Morning America.

“We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light … It was important that we are all in this together, and we’re all celebrating each other.”

The music video for “Brown Skin Girl” includes notable figures of the fashion and entertainment industry such as Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong‘o, and Kelly Rowland.

The song belongs to Beyoncé’s album, The Lion King: The Gift, released on Disney+ in the cultural musical film Black Is King. The 2020 visual album directed, written, and executive produced by the superstar received nine nominations.

Unfortunately, Queen Bey and Blue Ivy didn’t performed at the 2021 Grammy awards. “It’s unfortunate because she’s such a big part of the Recording Academy. We absolutely wish we had her onstage,” said Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy interim chief executive.

Blue Ivy surprised the world after appearing alongside her famous mom modeling for the new Adidas X Ivy Park campaign, the coveted Icy Park collection. “She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I’m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you.’ I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ❤️” said Tina Knowles, revealing that her talented granddaughter wasn’t officially part of the campaign.

