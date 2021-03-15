Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, and Dua Lipa 2021 GRAMMY performance

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed live for the first time their critically acclaimed hip hop song “WAP.” Both superstars left everything on stage, starting with Megan which started singing her smash hit “Body to later be joined by the Dominican descent.

Right after its release, conservatives labeled “WAP” as immoral due to its explicit lyrics; however, for the vast majority of people, the pop-culture phenomenon song and music video is an in-your-face anthem for women that normalize sexual pleasure and leave taboos in the drawer.

The Washington Post described the video as “an ode to female sexual pleasure,” while Complex reviewed it as timely and confident. “During a time when Black women have taken to social media to advocate for their protection and support while basking in their blackness, the music video couldn’t be more timely,” Brianna Holt commented, adding that is “a mansion full of women who are demonstrative of their sexual prowess, with unmatched confidence.”

Shortly after, “WAP” became number one in the global Spotify chart; Cardi B once again broke records after becoming the only female rapper to top the chart multiple times. As of this writing, the song is the fastest song by a female artist to reach number one on global Apple Music. In just 24 hours, the “WAP” music video broke the record for the most views for a female collaboration. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is the only female rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify, surpassing 50.9 million.

Grammy nominees DaBaby and Dua Lipa also took the stage to perform their remix of “Levitating.” Lipa changed outfits multiple times during the show and danced to the rhythm of “Don’t start now.”

Earlier in the night the rapper from Charlotte, North Carolina brought a choir to sing with him his smash hit “Rockstar.”