Puro reggaeton!

Puerto Rican stars Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez take the audience to the club with GRAMMY performance

The reggaeton sensations brought the Latinx heat and flavor to the stage

The pandemic isn’t over, but with the magic of television, Puerto Rican stars  Bad Bunny , and  Jhay Cortez  took the audience to the club with their 2021 GRAMMY performance. The reggaeton sensations brought the Latinx heat and flavor to the stage of the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with their smash hit “DÁKITI.”

Broadcasted live from an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez sang entirely in Spanish and represented Latinx culture with pride. Bad Bunny also won a Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album.

2021 Grammy Awards

Ahead of the performance, Cortez excited their fans by anticipating how incredible the show would be. “Is going to be incredible; people are going to have fun. I mean, [the song] it just reminds you of being in the club. So, people are going to enjoy it,” he said. “For me is a dream come true. It’s not the Latin Grammys; this is the official Grammy. So it’s a dream come true coming from a little island like Puerto Rico and being on the big stage where other superstars next to us.”

 

Bad Bunny also shared how he feels and how excited he is for the moment he is experiencing. “It feels great; I’m so excited, I’m so happy. I’m proud of everything that I’m doing,” he said to the Academy. “So I feel like [this is] the best moment of my career, and I’m alive, so I feel great,” he added.

 

