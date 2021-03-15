GRAMMY Awards honors Selena Quintanilla’s legacy with Lifetime Achievement Award

Twenty-seven years after Selena Quintanilla won her first GRAMMY for Best Mexican-American Album for Selena Live! in 1994, the academy once again recognizes her, this time with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.

As part of the 2021 Special Merit Awards, Quintanilla is being honored for her “outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.”

Ahead of the ceremony, Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, explained how the late Queen of Tejano Music would be feeling with this award. “I think she would be over the moon. I think she would be very giddy about it. I think that she would probably have her social media handles, and she would probably be posting tons of photos with it, I’m sure,” she told ET. ”I go back to the other part of Selena, of her being a role model. And I think that it shines a huge light on that. That with hard work and dedication and with your family behind you and everything, that you can do so much. [It] doesn’t matter where you come from as long as you have that drive and that passion, and you can succeed.”

The former drummer of Selena y Los Dinos said this recognition should resonate with the younger Latinx community, mainly because through hard work, Selena was able to leave her mark in the world. “And I think that this award, I hope that the younger generation, the younger Latinas, young [people] overall, they can go back and they can look at this and think, ‘Wow, she’s still doing it, and she’s not even here. She’s been gone for 25 years,’” Suzette noted. “And that’s a powerful, powerful message. And I hope that that resonates in our youth. I really do.”

Quintanilla also said she is proud of the “Amor Prohibido” singer and that this award is “Mind-blowing.” According to Suzette, the whole family got emotional. “We even got a little teary-eyed,” she said. ”It‘s huge. It’s an honor!”

“There’s a lot of video out there and footage of Selena when she talks about how excited she was to win the GRAMMY. And I was so honored to be able to be with her and [Selena’s husband] Chris [Perez] ,” Suzette remembered. “And [my husband] Bill [Arriaga] and I were there whenever she won the award and how amazing she looked that night.”