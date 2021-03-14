Beyoncé says no to performing in 2021 Grammys, but it could be her biggest year yet

Beyoncé may be the most nominated performer at this year’s Grammy Awards , but that doesn’t mean she’s showing up. The 39-year-old powerhouse declined an offer to perform at the 63rd annual ceremony, which will telecast Sunday, March 14. While talking with the LA Times, Interim Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason Jr. inferred that Queen Bey declined a request to take to the stage during the virtual show. “It’s unfortunate, because she’s such a big part of the Recording Academy,” he said. “We absolutely wish we had her onstage.”

Regardless, Beyoncé tops the list this year with a whopping nine nominations for “Black Parade,” ”Savage,” ”Brown Skin Girl” and her streaming music film Black Is King. Winning all nine categories this year could bump the superstar up to a total of 33 Grammys, making her the most-winning Recording Academy artist of all time.

It’s unclear if the icon will appear in the ceremony at all or if her decision is due controversy surrounding the event. Music’s biggest night has been clouded with criticism in recent years. Most famously, The Weeknd has vowed to boycott all future ceremonies after his successful album After Hours was snubbed from the 2021 nominee list. “The Grammys remain corrupt,” he tweeted. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

Cardi B is another name amongst the heaps of artists to call for a new era of the Grammys. “I do feel that there were some albums and songs that should have been considered for nominations, maybe next year they will get it right,” she tweeted. She also took a moment to highlight the independent Black artists that the academy rightfully nominated, adding: “However, let’s not forget the Grammy’s nominated soo many independent Black artists this year that don’t get the exposure by blogs, magazines, and other award shows.” Read her full note here: