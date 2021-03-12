Justin Bieber unveils the track list for upcoming album ‘Justice’

Justin Bieber is giving his fans another teaser of his upcoming album Justice, revealing the highly-anticipated track list on his personal Twitter account.
The 27-year-old singer is unveiling his sixth studio album on Wednesday, featuring guest artists such as Khalid, Daniel Caesar, Kid Laroi, Benny Blanco and Chance the Rapper.
Posting a picture of a board with cards, Justin revealed the titles of the songs, adding to the previous releases ‘Hold On,’ ‘Holy,’ ‘Lonely,’ and ‘Anyone.’
Fans of the artist are already showing their excitement for this new record, with some of the features already revealed by the singer’s photo, including ‘As I Am’ with Khalid, ‘Unstable’ with Kid Laroi, and ‘Peaches’ with Daniel Caesar.
Justin is not the only artist releasing long-awaited albums this month, including the release of Revelación by his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, the debut solo of R by Rosé from BLACKPINK, and Chemtrails over the Country Club by Lana Del Rey.
‘Justice’ has hit the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the first singles of the album, so the rest of the tracks are expected to be a total success.
Among the rest of the 16 tracks there’s two that could be including a feature collaboration but are yet to be unveiled, ‘Loved By You,’ and ‘Love You Different.’
Justin is also nominated for the Grammy Awards this Sunday, following his last album release ‘Changes’ in February, last year.