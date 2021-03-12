New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, Jhay Cortez, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got new music from big names like Selena Gomez , Nick Jonas , Jhené Aiko, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Drake, Bruno Mars, and more
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Chloe x Halle, Nick Jonas, and more
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Tainy, Miguel, and more
1. Selena Gomez - Revelación
After years of anticipation, Selena Gomez’s first ever Spanish language album, Revelación, is finally here.
The multi-hyphenate already shared three singles with the world--“De Una Vez,” “Baila Conmigo” with Rauw Alejandro, and the new DJ Snake collab ”Selfish Love”--but on Friday, the full project hit the streets.
Earlier this year, in an interview with Apple Music, Gomez opened up about just how long she’s been wanting to release music in Spanish.
“This has been something I‘ve wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I’m so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen,” she said. “And it happened, and I feel like it’s the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?”
2. Nick Jonas - Spaceman
In celebration of his first solo album since 2016, Nick Jonas posted to Instagram to reveal how much this new project, Spaceman, really means to him. He uploaded a series of photos, including him holding tightly onto his wife, Priyanka Chopra , as he talked about the details of this special album.
“#Spaceman the album has landed and I am so excited for you all to hear it,” Jonas wrote. “Writing this album was a way to process everything that was happening in the world, the distance between us, and what matters most.”
He continued, “I released #Spaceman first to introduce you to the world and what I encountered along the way. #ThisIsHeaven landed second to show the contrast of emotions found in Distance and Euphoria & how reconnecting with the ones you love can give you purpose. And now... the rest of the album is yours to explore - Distance, Indulgence, Euphoria, & Commitment. I hope you take the time to experience the album in full from start to finish and that you find solace while joining Spaceman on the greatest adventure of all... Love.
3. Jhay Cortez - “Christian Dior”
Jhay Cortez tapped his frequent collaborator Tainy to drop a brand new single, “Christian Dior.”
This latest release from the Puerto Rican superstar comes just days ahead of his upcoming performance at The Grammys, where he will take the stage alongside Bad Bunny. Of course, the duo will perform their smash hit, “Dákiti.”
“I like to pray; that‘s one thing that’s very important to me,” Cortez said in the latest episode of Backstage At The 63rd GRAMMYs. “Besides that, I‘m just thinking about my family. I’m thinking of my son and thinking about why all this started, to remind myself that we’re here and this is a reality.”
4. Jhené Aiko - Sailing Soul(s)
On the 10 year anniversary of her first mixtape, Jhené Aiko has not only made Sailing Soul(s) available on streaming platforms for the first time, but she also added some bonus tracks.
The singer posted about the project onto Instagram earlier this week, when she first announced the mixtape would be celebrating such a big milestone. In her caption, she reminisced about her time making the music, which was influenced by becoming a mother and experiencing unsavory situations with record labels.
“After having my daughter and going through some thangs i had a LOT to say lol. so i reached out to Fisticuffs @bobbycoleslaw @beatbastard ... @kroosevelt and J Pounds for beats and wrote what would become “sailing soul(s),” she shared in her caption. “Sailing soul(s)” was an independent project and the beginning of me writing every lyric to every song i sing...thank you #SoulMates for sailing with me for over 20 years!!⛵️”