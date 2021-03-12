New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, Jhay Cortez, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got new music from big names like Selena Gomez , Nick Jonas , Jhené Aiko, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Selena Gomez - Revelación

After years of anticipation, Selena Gomez’s first ever Spanish language album, Revelación, is finally here.

The multi-hyphenate already shared three singles with the world--“De Una Vez,” “Baila Conmigo” with Rauw Alejandro, and the new DJ Snake collab ”Selfish Love”--but on Friday, the full project hit the streets.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Apple Music, Gomez opened up about just how long she’s been wanting to release music in Spanish.

“This has been something I‘ve wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I’m so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen,” she said. “And it happened, and I feel like it’s the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?”



2. Nick Jonas - Spaceman

In celebration of his first solo album since 2016, Nick Jonas posted to Instagram to reveal how much this new project, Spaceman, really means to him. He uploaded a series of photos, including him holding tightly onto his wife, Priyanka Chopra , as he talked about the details of this special album.

“#Spaceman the album has landed and I am so excited for you all to hear it,” Jonas wrote. “Writing this album was a way to process everything that was happening in the world, the distance between us, and what matters most.”

He continued, “I released #Spaceman first to introduce you to the world and what I encountered along the way. #ThisIsHeaven landed second to show the contrast of emotions found in Distance and Euphoria & how reconnecting with the ones you love can give you purpose. And now... the rest of the album is yours to explore - Distance, Indulgence, Euphoria, & Commitment. I hope you take the time to experience the album in full from start to finish and that you find solace while joining Spaceman on the greatest adventure of all... Love.