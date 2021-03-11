Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will announce nominations for 93rd annual Academy Awards

The nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards is going down on March 15, where Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will deliver the news.
The nominees in all 23 categories will be revealed in a two-part live presentation on Monday morning, hosted by the married couple. The announcement will be streamed live on Oscars.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy‘s digital social platforms.
The stream will begin bright and early at 8:00am PST, with the nominations for big categories including Actor/Actress in a Supporting Role, Actor/Actress in a Leading Role, and Best Picture being revealed within the first 30 minutes. The full breakdown is as follows:
8:19 a.m. ET/5:19 a.m. PT
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Costume Design
Music (Original Score)
Animated Short Film
Live Action Short Film
Sound
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
8:31 a.m. ET/5:31 a.m. PT
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Directing
Documentary Feature
Documentary Short Subject
Film Editing
International Feature Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Music (Original Song)
Best Picture
Production Design
Visual Effects
The 93rd annual Oscars are set to air next month, Sunday, April 25. The ceremony will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Films like Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” are the favorites, expected to rack up multiple nominations from the Academy. On the one year anniversary of COVID-19 officially being declared a global pandemic, it‘s important to point out that streaming services and PVOD played a major role in the film industry this year, with movies debuting and releasing on multiple platforms.
As for the married couple hosting the event, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have to be happy to get to work together for a change.
During the pandemic, the couple wasn‘t always together, as both had work commitments in different areas of the world. But as they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder, and missing one another is actually what inspired Jonas to write his album, Spaceman, which drops tomorrow.
“Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can‘t articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio,” Nick told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And I’m grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that’s most important.”