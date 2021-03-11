Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will announce nominations for 93rd annual Academy Awards

The nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards is going down on March 15, where Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will deliver the news.

The nominees in all 23 categories will be revealed in a two-part live presentation on Monday morning, hosted by the married couple. The announcement will be streamed live on Oscars.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy‘s digital social platforms.

The stream will begin bright and early at 8:00am PST, with the nominations for big categories including Actor/Actress in a Supporting Role, Actor/Actress in a Leading Role, and Best Picture being revealed within the first 30 minutes. The full breakdown is as follows:

8:19 a.m. ET/5:19 a.m. PT

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

8:31 a.m. ET/5:31 a.m. PT

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects

The 93rd annual Oscars are set to air next month, Sunday, April 25. The ceremony will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Films like Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” are the favorites, expected to rack up multiple nominations from the Academy. On the one year anniversary of COVID-19 officially being declared a global pandemic, it‘s important to point out that streaming services and PVOD played a major role in the film industry this year, with movies debuting and releasing on multiple platforms.

As for the married couple hosting the event, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have to be happy to get to work together for a change.