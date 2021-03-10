What’s inside the official 2021 GRAMMY gift bag?

This year the official GRAMMY gift bag will be full of diversity, equity, and inclusion. For 2021, Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with catapulting the promotional craze of celebrity swag into a pop culture phenomenon, made sure to adapt to the unique circumstances we live in and put together a bag containing gifts with a higher purpose.
“We are proud to have curated our most inclusive gift bag yet, representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, age, persons with disabilities, and beyond,” said Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary. “These entrepreneurs not only make best-in-class products but also give back to their communities and the world at large. This was a year to focus on something bigger than the quantity of items or a price tag.”
On Sunday, March 14, 2021, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, John Mayer, Post Malone, and Harry Styles will take home the legendary gift bag in acknowledgment and appreciation of their participation. The reassembled GRAMMY Gift Bag will include everything from BACARDÍ Rum to something lighter like Cup of Té.
Everything inside the official 2021 GRAMMY gift bag
- Miage transformative skincare
- Bonfire x Trevor Noah Foundation collaborative t-shirts + totes
- Prince of Peace Ginger Chews + Honey Crystals
- Tiger Balm Pain Relieving Patches
- GRAMMY Museum COLLECTION:liveTM.
- BACARDÍ Rum
- Baketivity
- Bishology
- BriteBrush GameBrush
- British M
- Canticos
- Chubby Chipmunk
- Cloud Water + Immunity
- Converse Eyewear Collection from Marchon Eyewear
- Cozy Earth
- Cup of Té
- Exploding Kittens
- frank green
- G-Labs
- Gabriel & Co
- Goldshield
- The Green Garmento
- The Happiness Planner
- Hayley’s Bracelets
- HFactor Hydrogen Water
- HGC Apparel
- Hot Head by Thermal Hair Care
- Hotsy Totsy Haus
- Karma Nuts
- Masktini
- Music Connection
- No Fine Print
- Change-Maker Village from Once Upon a Blume
- 100 Days Inside
- Oxygenetix
- PETA x Save the Duck
- Purely Elizabeth
- Raise the Standard Apparel
- RH45
- Rita Hazan
- Ruffles
- Signed by McFly
- Soapy Faith
- Soul Shropshire
- T2 Tea
- Tiny Travelers
- Tractive
- Trust Me Vodka
- Unis Brands
- VALUED 365 Elite Membership
- Wags Cookies
- Whisps Cheese Crisps
Attendees will have access to 99GUARD products. The brand worked very closely with several hospital groups throughout California to supply certified ASTM Level 2 masks with 99% bacterial and particulate filtration efficiency during the most difficult times of the pandemic.
With the #HowToSaveALife initiative, 99GUARD partners with Artists, Influencers, and Positive Changemakers to help save lives by providing hospital quality medical-grade masks for the entire community.
The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, and will be broadcast live in high definition TV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.