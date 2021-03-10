What’s inside the official 2021 GRAMMY gift bag?

This year the official GRAMMY gift bag will be full of diversity, equity, and inclusion. For 2021, Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with catapulting the promotional craze of celebrity swag into a pop culture phenomenon, made sure to adapt to the unique circumstances we live in and put together a bag containing gifts with a higher purpose.

©Agencies GALLERY



The reassembled GRAMMY Gift Bag will include tons of BIPOC-owned companies.

“We are proud to have curated our most inclusive gift bag yet, representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, age, persons with disabilities, and beyond,” said Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary. “These entrepreneurs not only make best-in-class products but also give back to their communities and the world at large. This was a year to focus on something bigger than the quantity of items or a price tag.”

On Sunday, March 14, 2021, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, John Mayer, Post Malone, and Harry Styles will take home the legendary gift bag in acknowledgment and appreciation of their participation. The reassembled GRAMMY Gift Bag will include everything from BACARDÍ Rum to something lighter like Cup of Té.

Everything inside the official 2021 GRAMMY gift bag

©GRAMMY GALLERY



The official 2021 GRAMMY gift bag

Miage transformative skincare

Bonfire x Trevor Noah Foundation collaborative t-shirts + totes

Prince of Peace Ginger Chews + Honey Crystals

Tiger Balm Pain Relieving Patches

GRAMMY Museum COLLECTION:liveTM.

BACARDÍ Rum

Baketivity

Bishology

BriteBrush GameBrush

British M

Canticos

Chubby Chipmunk

Cloud Water + Immunity

Converse Eyewear Collection from Marchon Eyewear

Cozy Earth

Cup of Té

Exploding Kittens

frank green

G-Labs

Gabriel & Co

Goldshield

The Green Garmento

The Happiness Planner

Hayley’s Bracelets

HFactor Hydrogen Water

HGC Apparel

Hot Head by Thermal Hair Care

Hotsy Totsy Haus

Karma Nuts

Masktini

Music Connection

No Fine Print

Change-Maker Village from Once Upon a Blume

100 Days Inside

Oxygenetix

PETA x Save the Duck

Purely Elizabeth

Raise the Standard Apparel

RH45

Rita Hazan

Ruffles

Signed by McFly

Soapy Faith

Soul Shropshire

T2 Tea

Tiny Travelers

Tractive

Trust Me Vodka

Unis Brands

VALUED 365 Elite Membership

Wags Cookies

Whisps Cheese Crisps

Attendees will have access to 99GUARD products. The brand worked very closely with several hospital groups throughout California to supply certified ASTM Level 2 masks with 99% bacterial and particulate filtration efficiency during the most difficult times of the pandemic.