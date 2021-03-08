Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Dua Lipa & more to perform at 2021 GRAMMY Awards

On Sunday, March 7, the Recording Academy announced the full lineup for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards. There will be 22 performers taking the stage this Sunday, which includes artists who have done it multiple times before, along with a few who will be taking the stage for the first time.

Of course, there will be performances from the biggest artists in music this year, which includes Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch taking the stage, all of whom have six nominations each. Beyoncé, who has the most nominations of the night with nine, won’t be in attendance.

Performers for the biggest night in music include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, andTaylor Swift.

According to the academy, artists will be coming together--while still safely apart--to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all. This announcement comes after the show was postponed earlier this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

On top of honoring the biggest artists in the industry this year, the GRAMMY Awards will also pay tribute to the independent venues, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. From bartenders to box office managers, those who work day-to-day at the Troubadour and the Hotel Café in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York City, and the Station Inn in Nashville will present various categories throughout the night.