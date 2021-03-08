Nicole Scherzinger and Luis Fonsi collaborate to release their new video ‘She’s Bingo’

It is not one but three international superstars, Nicole Scherzinger and Luis Fonsi, teaming up with producer MC Blitzy for an explosive new video and song, ‘She’s Bingo.’ HOLA! USA brings you the exclusive and never-seen-before video, leading up to its official release at 12 noon EST. Watch it here first!

The video is fun, colorful, and above all, global. This take on the modern reinvention of the 1979 disco hit ‘D.I.S.C.O.’ by Ottawan, the French-pop duo, will brighten your day! The new powerhouse duo, Scherzinger and Fonsi, who are collaborating for the first time, can be seen all over the world, appearing ‘in’ different international cities including Tokyo and New York. Curiously enough, the entire video was shot in Miami during COVID.

The Scherzinger-Fonsi formula is a powerful one. Both artists have undeniable and unique talents with a vast collection of professional successes in the industry. Scherzinger is a multi-hyphenated star. Fonsi brings unique Latin flair, along with production credits. Combine these two and they are a match made in heaven.





Photo Credit: Playtika

Scherzinger is the lead singer of one of the most popular girl-bands, ‘The Pussycat Dolls.’ A multi-genre talent, Scherzinger has accrued global success with multiple number one singles. She has also performed with music icons including opera legend Andrea Bocelli. Invested in Broadway musicals, Scherzinger received an Olivier Award nomination for her performance in an Andrew Lloyd Webber revival of ‘Cats,’ that was done in London’s West End. Her global force is also supplemented by her presence on multiple successful television formats including the ‘X-Factor’ in the U.K. and ’Australia’s Got Talent’ on 7 Network in Australia. Scherzinger just finished taping the fifth season of the ‘Masked Singer’ on FOX.

Puerto-Rican born singer, Fonsi is one of the most decorated musicians in the industry, with over 22 years of an artistic career, which aids in his status as one of the most important Latin artists of our generation.





Photo Credit: Playtika

Winner of multiple gold, platinum and diamond records, Fonsi has collected an extensive list of recognition including, GRAMMY nominations, five Latin GRAMMY®, 12 Latin Billboard Awards, five Billboard Awards, 17 Premios Juventud and two American Music Awards, to name a few. ‘Despacito’ was a musical phenomenon, becoming the first Spanish language song to spend 16 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 100 and also have over 1 billion streams on Spotify.



It’s about time that these two powerhouses joined forces on a song that all of us can enjoy! We hope you have fun watching this exclusive video on HOLA! USA.

“I’ve shot a lot of music videos, and this is on another level. Fonsi has made the whole project easy and fun. When I think about ‘Bingo,’ it makes me think about my family because I used to play it with my family growing up, and it’s super fun.” [Scherzinger]