Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock spotted filming new movie with Bad Bunny

Hollywood staples Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock were spotted shooting together in L.A. The Oscar-winners were photographed filming a fiery scene this week for the previously-announced flick Bullet Train . Despite both having worked in the industry for decades, this is their first time sharing the silver screen . And if the freshly-leaked images from the Daily Mail are any taste at what’s coming, fans can expect things to heat up. Literally.

©GettyImages



Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock with others at the 77th Golden Globes

Fire blazed amongst the debris of the crash scene. Pitt, 57, was splattered with blood and smoke residue. While he looked beaten up, Bullock, 56, was coiffed and clean in a trench coat. These photos lead fans to further theorize about the A-lister’s roles. As Bullet Train is a big-budget adaptation of the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by bestselling author Kotaro Isaka, it’s easy to put together the pieces.

The two main characters are Nanao, nicknamed “Tentoumushi,” which translates to ladybug in Japanese, and his agent Maria. Tentoumushi is a magnet for bad luck and often finds himself in life and death scenarios - (cue the crash scene). This leads us to think Pitt is tackling Tentoumushi, while Bullock will play agent Maria.

No details have been confirmed, but we do know that the cast is rounded out by some stellar talent. Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King and Zazie Beetz are all credited on the imdB page. We’re especially delighted to see Bad Bunny is making his major Hollywood film debut! Taking the anticipation to another level is the rumored appearance of Lady Gaga . Of course only time will tell!

Bullet Train is directed by “billion dollar film director” David Leitch, whose previous work includes Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde. The logline reads: “Five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common.” Stay tuned!