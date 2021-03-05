Eva Longoria is excited to direct new HBO Max project alongside Zoe Saldana

Eva Longoria is returning to the director chair! Now with the upcoming HBO Max project The Gordita Chronicles.

The actress turned director will also be working as executive producer alongside the Saldana sisters, Mariel, Cisely and Hollywood star Zoe Saldana.

This is not the first time Eva helms a project as director, as she also made her directorial debut in the successful series Devious Maids and is currently working on the movie Flamin’ Hot, about the creator of spicy Cheetos.

Claudia Forestieri’s The Gordita Chronicles tells the story of a 12-year-old Dominican girl who lives Miami with her family, struggling to adapt to a new culture and lifestyle during the 1980s.

Eva has made it clear that she wants to make a change, as she is also involved in the diverse film Women’s Stories alongside Cara Delevingne and Marcia Gay Harden.

Revealing the big news on her personal Instagram account, the star declared she is beyond excited and honored to be part of the “brilliant team of women,” creating the HBO Max comedy.

The 45-year-old actress also confessed she will be “directing the pilot,” and she is focused on being part of the change because she is concerned of “the lack of representation and diversity in Hollywood.”