Janet Jackson speaks her truth in upcoming documentary

Janet Jackson will be getting her own documentary! Broadcasted on Lifetime and A&E, the film is set to be released in 2022 and will be split in two parts.

With the latest controversy caused by the Framing Britney documentary, and the attention brought by fans of Spears and Jackson on social media, it’s clear that the audience is ready to discuss the difficult situations to which Janet was exposed throughout her career.

Although many details of the series are yet to be announced, it has been reported that the main purpose of the documentary is to detail Janet’s “musical success as well as her tumultuous private life.“

The scandal that took place during the 2004 Super Bowl involving Justin Timberlake, will also be discussed, as the topic was trending again on Twitter, with fans demanding attention and even getting Timberlake to publicly apologize on his personal Instagram account.

A&E has described the production of the series as “an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story,” adding that although the iconic singer has “enjoyed immense success,” she has also experienced “ incredible tragedy.”

The death of her brother Michael Jackson will also be a big topic, declaring that the 54-year-old performer “has endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny.”

It was also revealed that British production company Workerbee have filmed the star for almost three years, and will include the footage in the documentary.”