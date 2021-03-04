Selena Gomez releases another bilingual song featuring DJ Snake

Pop superstar Selena Gomez has teamed up one more time with multi-platinum producer DJ Snake to release a bilingual and breathtaking new single called “Selfish Love.” The new song comes along with a music video produced by award-winning filmmaker Rodrigo Saavedra.

“With the whole world being separated from each other, I kept looking and working only on pure good vibes. I wanted to make music for the world and mix all my favorite influences of afrobeat, Latin music, something that felt grounded and organic,” DJ Snake said. “Selena and I had been talking, and after “Taki Taki,” we had to give the world another round with fresh summer vibes. Something that made it feel like summer the first time you heard it. “Selfish Love” came very naturally for us, and I think it’s the perfect evolution for our history together.”

Ozuna, Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Cardi B on the set of ‘Taki Taki’

The Spanglish song is DJ Snake’s first new music since last summer. According to a statement shared with HOLA! USA, “Selfish Love” showcases his one-of-a-kind skill at fusing genres and styles, bringing the bouncy rhythms of Latin pop to his boundary-pushing electronic production.

The song has “dreamy textures and delicate saxophone tones, the track centers on a beautifully bittersweet vocal performance from Gomez, who drifts from Spanish to English and back again with both incredible grace and plenty of raw emotion” the release reads.

“Selfish Love” is the second collaboration between the stars. Gomez and the French Dj first single is the four-times-platinum, chart-topping, record-breaking smash hit “Taki Taki” released in 2018, also featuring Ozuna and Cardi B. “Taki Taki” is one of the most-streamed songs in Spotify history, reaching No. 1 in sixteen countries across the globe, while its visual emerged as one of YouTube’s most highly viewed music videos of all time.

To date, Selena Gomez has sold more than 145 million singles worldwide and over 30 billion global streams. “Lose You To Love Me,” the first single off her critically acclaimed album “Rare,” marked a historic moment for the singer as she landed her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album debuted at the top of the charts; her third consecutive album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Album chart.

The Mexican descent popstar is set to release her highly anticipated EP “Revelación,” her first all-Spanish language music project, on March 12th.

Watch below the music video of “Selfish Love”