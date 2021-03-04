Podcast ‘Anything for Selena’ explains why the singer is a vessel for Latinx identity

Latinas in the United States often face the term “Ni de aquí, ni de allá” (I am neither from here nor there) when growing up in a multicultural or bicultural household. People automatically invalidate your nationality when you speak different languages, grew up eating food from a specific country, or like Maria Garcia, spent your childhood crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Garcia is the host of the new podcast Anything for Selena , a show broadcasted through WBUR, in which she shares with the audience “how Selena has become a potent symbol for tensions around race, class and body politics in the United States.”

Selena’s Spanglish seemed so revolutionary for its time.

Maria Garcia was born Ciudad Juárez, but after moving to the States at the age of three, she had to split her time within the two Nations, attending school in the U.S during the week to go back to Mexico during the weekends. “It has this unforgettable smell when it rains,” Garcia explained in the first episode, referring to the desert valley. “It’s slightly floral, but mostly it’s this very specific, cool earthy desert aroma. And there’s usually a calm, clear breeze, which carries these concentrated little pockets of fragrance.”

Although the show explores Selena Quintanilla ’s music and how she became a Grammy-winning Mexican American star, Garcia takes time to share her personal story as a queer, first-generation Mexican immigrant. The host uses “cultural analysis, history, and politics to explore how, 25 years after her death, Selena remains an unparalleled vessel for understanding Latino identity and American belonging.”

Selena Quintanilla

“She was the very first person I witnessed who embodied these two parts of myself, and she did it with such grace,” Garcia told NPR’s Ari Shapiro, explaining why Quintanilla’s story connects to her. “Even at a young age, it was astounding to me to see a woman who was so proud of this identity that felt like it had been derided by the world.”

According to Garcia, she struggled as a kid for merely getting her education in one country and continue her life in another. “When I was a young girl, I would go back to Mexico, and my cousins and my friends there started calling me a pocha. Which is a horrible insult in Mexico — it‘s made against somebody who [you feel has] ruined the culture and the language with this sort of crass, working-class sensibility,” she said.

I felt this rejection forming in Mexico, and then, in the U.S., I also felt out of place. So to see somebody who was beloved in both places without compromising herself, without sort of contorting herself, without code-switching, was incredibly profound for me.

Garcia also said it was imperative to start the Anything for Selena podcast with the stamp of approval from Selena’s dad, Abraham Quintanilla. “Well, we couldn’t make this podcast without her art — without Selena’s songs,” she said. “And I knew that I had to get the green light from her father, from Mr. Quintanilla, who is notorious for sort of guarding her legacy with an iron fist.”