Maluma chats about missing his farm life in Colombia on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’

We can never get enough of seeing Maluma and knowing the Colombian singer is making his appearance for the first time on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ today makes our week.

The ‘Borro Cassette’ singer will be chatting with Ellen later today about everything from his fans, to him wanting to go back on tour, his upcoming movie, his animals and farm life back home in Colombia, and the inspiration behind his new album “#7DJ (7 Días en Jamaica).”

In a teaser for today’s episode, Maluma is seen receiving the 14x Latin multi-platinum plaque for his single “Hawái,” which is a surprise from Ellen.

©Warner Bros.



Maluma chatting about his love for animals.

Luckily we’ll be seeing more of Maluma as he announced a United states tour that will kick off this fall. In hopes of more things opening up and the pandemic restrictions easing up, the tour is scheduled to begin September 2nd at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California and will wrap on October 24th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, according to Rolling Stone.

©Warner Bros.



Maluma receiving a special plaque from Ellen DeGeneres.

In a statement to Billboard, Maluma said: “I couldn’t be more excited to announce my return to the concert stage. It’s what I have been dreaming about for months and we are going to celebrate together like never before. It’s going to be a celebration! This will be my fourth U.S. tour and I am planning a brand new show full of surprises for my fans and lots of new music off my last two albums Papi Juancho and 7DJ.”