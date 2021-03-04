2020 American Music Awards - Backstage

Celeb News

Maluma chats about missing his farm life in Colombia on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’

The singer is making his first appearance on the show today.

We can never get enough of seeing  Maluma  and knowing the Colombian singer is making his appearance for the first time on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ today makes our week.

 

The ‘Borro Cassette’ singer will be chatting with  Ellen  later today about everything from his fans, to him wanting to go back on tour, his upcoming movie, his animals and farm life back home in Colombia, and the inspiration behind his new album “#7DJ (7 Días en Jamaica).”

Related Content:

Maluma performed a medley of ‘Hawái’ and tracks from his #7DJ album at Premio Lo Nuestro 2021

Maluma drops a new album and clears up pregnancy rumors ‘Yes I am going to be a dad’

Maluma makes history: ‘This means a lottttt to me!’

 

In a teaser for today’s episode, Maluma is seen receiving the 14x Latin multi-platinum plaque for his single “Hawái,” which is a surprise from Ellen.

Maluma on the Ellen DeGeneres Show©Warner Bros.
Maluma chatting about his love for animals.

Luckily we’ll be seeing more of Maluma as he announced a United states tour that will kick off this fall. In hopes of more things opening up and the pandemic restrictions easing up, the tour is scheduled to begin September 2nd at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California and will wrap on October 24th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, according to Rolling Stone.

Maluma on the Ellen DeGeneres Show©Warner Bros.
Maluma receiving a special plaque from Ellen DeGeneres.

In a statement to Billboard, Maluma said: “I couldn’t be more excited to announce my return to the concert stage. It’s what I have been dreaming about for months and we are going to celebrate together like never before. It’s going to be a celebration! This will be my fourth U.S. tour and I am planning a brand new show full of surprises for my fans and lots of new music off my last two albums Papi Juancho and 7DJ.”


Tickets for the tour went on sale last week.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more