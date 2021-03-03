When, where to watch Marc Anthony’s first and only worldwide Livestream concert

After a year of quarantine and the cancelation of all public events, artists used their creativity to entertain their fans. Livestream concerts on Youtube and social media have kept us singing, dancing, and smiling. Now it is the time to virtually keep the party going on Saturday, April 17th, with no other than Marc Anthony .
The seven-time GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY award winner will be using technology to turn our living rooms into a front-row and VIP area. The salsa singer brings a brand-new show for One Night Only. Yes! For only one night, fans across the globe can join the Livestream event and sing their hearts out to the rhythm of Marc Anthony’s biggest hits.
Life has changed us… undoubtedly. But music is still a tethering wire for us all. It allows us to continue maintaining the illusion, love, and joy alive,” said Marc Anthony.
“And although for safety reasons we cannot be face-to-face yet, I am sure that this concert will create an incredible magic that will allow me to connect with my audience, wherever they are, and with all those who need a touch of music to move forward, to maintain the passion for life,” he added.
The Platinum-selling artist with over 70 #1 hits on the billboard charts and over 30 million records sold will offer an up-close and personal style designed around the fans. The experience will be so unique that each viewer will feel connected and feel his ballads’ intimacy and his dance hits’ pulsating energy.
The audience can expect nothing but the best from Marc Anthony. According to a press release, the fans will be delighted with the energy, the setting, the production, and the music.
The global Livestream event will be produced by Magnus Studios and directed by renowned GRAMMY Award-winning director Carlos Perez, known for directing the music videos of “Despacito,” “Vivir Mi Vida,” and others. “At Magnus Studios, we have set out to create unique content & entertainment experiences for worldwide audiences. Music is in our DNA, and this will mark the first of many music content productions in our production pipeline; we couldn’t be prouder than starting with our own, Marc Anthony, to set the stage for what’s to come,” added Felipe Pimiento, Magnus COO and Head of Magnus Studios.
Loud And Live Studios will ensure the concert streaming runs smoothly. “There is no generation that has not danced or enjoyed Marc Anthony‘s music. So, it gives us great pride to be able to collaborate with one of the most distinguished and legendary Latin artists of our time, in what will be his first and only virtual global concert”, said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. ”And despite not being able to offer live events during this time, these virtual concerts have helped us forge ahead and bring unique experiences to our global audiences,” Albareda added.
Thanks to Marc Anthony and his team, fans from all corners of the world will unite on one night, for one reason: to enjoy Marc and his music like never before. Tickets on sale today worldwide at www.marcanthonyonline.com