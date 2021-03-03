When, where to watch Marc Anthony’s first and only worldwide Livestream concert

After a year of quarantine and the cancelation of all public events, artists used their creativity to entertain their fans. Livestream concerts on Youtube and social media have kept us singing, dancing, and smiling. Now it is the time to virtually keep the party going on Saturday, April 17th, with no other than Marc Anthony .

Marc Anthony performs at the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards.

The seven-time GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY award winner will be using technology to turn our living rooms into a front-row and VIP area. The salsa singer brings a brand-new show for One Night Only. Yes! For only one night, fans across the globe can join the Livestream event and sing their hearts out to the rhythm of Marc Anthony’s biggest hits.

Life has changed us… undoubtedly. But music is still a tethering wire for us all. It allows us to continue maintaining the illusion, love, and joy alive,” said Marc Anthony.

“And although for safety reasons we cannot be face-to-face yet, I am sure that this concert will create an incredible magic that will allow me to connect with my audience, wherever they are, and with all those who need a touch of music to move forward, to maintain the passion for life,” he added.

Marc Anthony perform onstage during Univision‘s 33rd Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina.

The Platinum-selling artist with over 70 #1 hits on the billboard charts and over 30 million records sold will offer an up-close and personal style designed around the fans. The experience will be so unique that each viewer will feel connected and feel his ballads’ intimacy and his dance hits’ pulsating energy.

The audience can expect nothing but the best from Marc Anthony. According to a press release, the fans will be delighted with the energy, the setting, the production, and the music.