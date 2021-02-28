Must listen: The 2021 Golden Globes Nominees Playlist

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are tonight! It will kickoff Hollywood’s award season - a non conventional one for sure. Even though the Golden Globes will look a little different this year due to the Covid-19, the show will go on.



For this special occasion, we curated a Spotify playlist filled with songs from movie soundtracks that were nominated for a 2021 Golden Globe Award. This is a great year for appreciating music. You will find 168 songs - about 8 hours plus of beautiful music. We hope you enjoy as much as we did!

The show will air live starting at 8pm eastern on NBC, with a limited audience in both locations consisting of frontline and essential workers. It will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler!