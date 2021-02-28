Must listen: The 2021 Golden Globes Nominees Playlist

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are tonight! It will kickoff Hollywood’s award season - a non conventional one for sure. Even though the Golden Globes will look a little different this year due to the Covid-19, the show will go on.
For this special occasion, we curated a Spotify playlist filled with songs from movie soundtracks that were nominated for a 2021 Golden Globe Award. This is a great year for appreciating music. You will find 168 songs - about 8 hours plus of beautiful music. We hope you enjoy as much as we did!
The show will air live starting at 8pm eastern on NBC, with a limited audience in both locations consisting of frontline and essential workers. It will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler!
The 2021 Golden Globes Nominees Playlist
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about