Scarlett Johansson’s MUA shares behind-the-scenes photo of the star as Black Widow

We all are anxiously waiting for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow’s upcoming movie, starred by Scarlett Johansson and set to be released in the United States on May 7, 2021. The film tells the story of Natasha Romanova as a superhero, in an action-packed spy thriller.

With the release date getting closer and closer, Makeup artist Deborah La Mia Denaver, known for working with the actress on Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, shared a never-seen-before behind-the-scenes photo, showing Johansson in action and standing on a blue screen. “Black Widow BTS ! Getting closer …keeping us all on the edge of our seats,” Denaver wrote.

Fans immediately filled the comments section with thank you messages. “you’re a gem for posting these!” said a fan of Scarlett Johansson and her character. “My baby😍. I’m gonna miss her so much when she is gone. My comfort character for 10 years ❤️,” another one said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been postponed multiple times, and fans expect this to be the official release date. “Thank you! ❤️ We’ve been waiting for so long! It’s definitely going to be emotional,” one person wrote.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Scarlett Johansson

After so many pushed-backs, everyone just wants at least a glimpse of what’s coming, including Tom Holland. According to We Got This Covered, he admitted in a recent interview that nobody from the studio has let him see Black Widow yet. “We’ve been pestering Marvel for weeks to see if they’ll set up a screening for Black Widow for us, but they haven’t. If you’re watching, Marvel sorts it out because we want to watch,” Holland said.



According to the film and television studio, Black Widow “confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.”