Gal Gadot was about to quit acting before starring in ‘Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot reveals she struggled with her acting career before being casted in Wonder Woman .

The famous 35-year-old actress shared with her fans that she was “getting ready to just move back to Tel Aviv and just have a life there,” because she was tired of the Hollywood life and was “done” with auditions.

Gal has been recognized as a “role model for young women” following the success of the 2016 film.

Debuting in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice directed by Zack Snyder, the Israeli actress catapulted to fame with her iconic role, also appearing in Justice League (2017).

And giving her the opportunity to find her own fanbase, as she starred in Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) alongside Chris Pine, both directed by Patty Jenkins.

Gal took to social media to share an emotional post with a black and white photo, from the day she did her camera test for her first film with Ben Affleck.

Confessing she wanted the role so much that she traveled to Los Angeles for 30 hours while she was shooting a movie in Tel Aviv.

She also took a moment to share how grateful she is with director Zack Snyder for allowing her to “bring Diana to life,” admitting she gets very nostalgic to remember, and her career is “proof that everything happens for a reason.”