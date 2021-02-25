Escape to the Italian Riviera with Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film ‘Luca’: Watch the teaser trailer

Disney and Pixar are taking fans to the Italian Riviera this summer with their new movie, Luca. Walt Disney Studios released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming film on Thursday. Luca, directed by Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa, is described as “a fun and heartwarming story about friendship, stepping out of your comfort zone and two teenage sea monsters who experience a life-changing summer.” The movie is scheduled to be released June 2021.

©© 2020 Disney/Pixar



‘Luca’ is scheduled to be released summer 2021

Actor Jacob Tremblay voices the titular Luca Paguro, who is a bright and inventive 13-year-old sea monster with endless curiosity. The cast also includes Jack Dylan Grazer (Alberto Scorfano), Emma Berman (Giulia), Maya Rudolph (Daniela), Marco Barricelli (Massimo) and Jim Gaffigan (Lorenzo).

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film ‘Luca’ is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.”

©© 2020 Disney/Pixar



The coming-of-age story is set in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera

Pixar Animation Studios announced the feature film last July. In a previous press release, director Enrico said, “This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in ‘Luca.’”

He added, “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”