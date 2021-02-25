Americas Got Talent is Back! Sofia Vergara Talks to Simon Cowell About His Return

America’s Got Talent season 16 is coming soon! Judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews all celebrated on social media Wednesday sharing the same photo of the judges announcing “we’re back!” They said there is still time to audition, so if you have a talent be sure to sign up! AGT is NBC’s number 1 summer show and is one of the biggest talent competitions in the world. The show not only had to adjust last season due to COVID-19 but also because judge and executive producer Simon Cowell broke his back in August. Thankfully, the iconic judge is back and will be in his AGT chair in the upcoming season. Vergara spoke to Cowell about his return to the show for PEOPLE and the judge said he feels better than he did before the accident.

©NBC



America’s Got Talent is Back!



Cowell 61, was taken to the hospital last August after falling off his electric bike in the courtyard of his home. He broke his back in several places and had a 5-hour surgery. Cowell told Extra that it could have been a lot worse. “When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly could have smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn‘t have been able to walk,” he said. Thankfully, Cowell said he’s feeling “better than [he] did before.” In fact, Cowell told Vergara via zoom, “I‘ve got to be honest with you, it wasn’t that bad actually breaking your back.” “I mean it wasn’t great for 3-4 weeks but after that, you get through it. I had to do so much exercise now. I actually feel better than I did before the accident… If you want to feel healthier, break your back.” Cowell then quipped that the cast of America’s Got Talent “had a better time without me.”

Vergara quickly disagreed, joking that she had “nightmares” and “couldn‘t eat” when he left. “For me I had nightmares, it was heartbreaking to me not to have Simon my first season,” she said. “I thought I needed him to back me up and teach me, to guide me. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, I lost like 6 lbs. I cried myself to sleep.” After quickly judging her emotional response Cowell said, “I got to hand it to you Sofia, that was great acting.”



The new season is to debut this summer. “To celebrate the return of America‘s favorite judging panel, AGT will be hosting one final nationwide ‘Last Chance Audition’ for the upcoming season on Saturday, March 6,” The Network said in a statement. “Interested acts can register now at www.AGTAuditions.com for a virtual audition slot where they will perform live for show producers. The best acts discovered that day will then go on to perform for the AGT judges.”