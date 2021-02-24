The wait is over! HBO just released the first trailer of Tina, a biopic of the legendary and beloved singer Tina Turner . The documentary will tell the life of the singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress, also known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

“My mother used to sit in the window of the kitchen when she was making dinner on Sundays. I used to just watch her. She was just so pretty,” the 81-year-old Tennessee native says in the trailer. ”One day, she wasn’t in that window. She was never in it again.”

©HBO



First look at Tina Turner’s HBO Documentary.

During the interview clip, Turner shares details of her youth and how her mother, Zelma abandoned the family to escape from the abusive relationship she had with the superstar’s father. “I wanted her to come for me. I waited, and she never did. And it‘s alright — you know why?” she adds. ”I’m a girl from a cotton field that pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes. And I’m here for you.”

Directed by Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin, and Lightbox, the documentary revisit Turner’s career and offers a “revealing and intimate look at the life.” The piece also includes never seen before footage of the award winner in her hometown of Zurich, Switzerland, plus other materials such as audiotapes and personal photos.

Besides Turner, the film features notable figures of the entertainment industry, including actress Angela Bassett and talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist, Oprah Winfrey. Family, friends, and people close to the star will also part take in the documentary.

Tina is set to be released by HBO on March 27.

Watch the trailer below