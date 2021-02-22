Soleil Moon Frye reveals ‘Punky Brewster’ reboot will address contemporary social issues

Penelope “Punky” Brewster is back! The NBC hit sitcom from the ’80s. Punky Brewster, is premiering on Feb. 25, 2021, on Peacock. Starred by Soleil Moon Frye, the all-new 10-episode series will tell the story of Punky Brewster and her life as a single mom of three. “It is a dream come true, and I will literally cry,” said the California native to HOLA! USA in a zoom interview.

“I’m just bursting with gratitude for how thankful I am that we get to bring Punky back and these incredible characters that feel so much more than a show. They really feel like our lives, and I just feel so grateful,” said the actress, director, and screenwriter.

The show, which initially ran from September 16, 1984, to March 9, 1986, had storylines that addressed social issues; according to Frye, the revival will do the same. “It has been so important to us to stay true to the authenticity of the original,” she said to HOLA! USA. “And every step of the way that has been such a part of our hearts and our souls and how we want to approach storytelling and the cast, and it is such an honor.” The series is also known for having a diverse cast. “I’m so humbled and excited when I look around our amazing phenomenal cast, and that it’s reflective of that inner spirit that punky has always had, and I hope that you feel that way too.”



For the reboot, grown-up Punky followed her foster dad’s steps and became a photographer. One of the show’s biggest surprises is that her best friend is still Cherie (Cherie Johnson) and now runs Chicago’s shelter for orphaned and abandoned children, Fenster Hall.