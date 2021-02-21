Eiza González celebrates new film and how it links to Britney Spears

Eiza González cares a lot about her new film and its messaging. The 31-year-old star celebrated the release of her dark comedy I Care A Lot over the weekend, as it instantly topped Netflix’s charts. She took to Instagram to thank viewers by sharing some smashing behind-the-scenes photos from the production. “Thank you for making I Care A Lot the number one movie!” she exclaimed on Instagram alongside a pair of party emojis. From there, she dove into the serious undertones of the Rosamund Pike-led movie, touching on the #FreeBritney movement.

“Conservatorships is a subject we don’t hear much about and the intention of this film is to shed light on how a systemically complex built business sometimes preys on innocent and or disabled people,” Eiza continued in her caption. “Meanwhile addressing other very crucial social commentary in a cheeky way. Check it out on @netflixfilm and @primevideouk #icarealot #DontcallmeFrankie.”

She capped her post off with “#FREEBRITNEY,” a movement created by Britney Spears fans to bring awareness to the pop star’s conservatorship and break her free from her father Jamie Spears’ strict guardianship.

Eiza Gonzalez touched on Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Eiza also recently mentioned the case while speaking with Entertainment Tonight to promote the film. “It‘s so interesting how a conservatorship is such a trending topic right now because of the Britney [Spears] documentary,” she said, “but I feel like this is a conversation that not a lot of people talk about or know about.”