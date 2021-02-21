Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’: Everything you need to know

Jennifer Lopez is having a shotgun wedding, but it’s not what you think! The 51-year-old superstar plays a bride in the upcoming Lionsgate rom-com Shotgun Wedding. She sent fans into a tizzy over the weekend for including “#shotgunwedding” in a glowing video post which flaunted her stunning looks and waterfront view of the Dominican Republic. “THAT DR sunshine ✨glow✨,” she wrote in the caption on Saturday, February 21, “Happy Weekend!” The Marry Me leading lady’s buzzing comment section, prompted us to take a deep dive into her exciting new project.

Who else is in the film?

This is surprisingly a complex answer. Originally Jennifer had an onscreen groom in Ryan Reynolds , but something fell through. The Deadpool star still serves as a producer on the film, so we’re guessing it was a scheduling issue. He was replaced by Armie Hammer, and we all know how that went. Following the leak of private controversial messages, Hammer was replaced by Transformers star Josh Duhamel.

The supporting cast is rounded out by Legally Blonde fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge, The Good Place darling D’Arcy Carden, acclaimed actor Sônia Braga and - wait for it - Lenny Kravitz!

What is the film about?

According to Deadline: Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.

Is Jennifer producing the film as well?

Yes! Like Second Act and Hustlers, Jennifer has a powerful chair on set. The entertainer serves as a Producer alongside partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina through her company Nuyorican Productions.

When is it coming out?

The film is in production now, so TBD and stay tuned!