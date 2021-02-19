New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Tainy, Miguel, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got new music from some big names like Tainy, Miguel, Ariana Grande , Taylor Swift , and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Tainy and Miguel - “Sunbathe”

Tainy and Miguel joined forces for the summer-y new single, “Sunbathe.” This track will have listeners experiencing cold weather right now dreaming about sunnier days, which is exactly what inspired the pair to write it.

“Tainy is great energy and a real effortless genius with his craft,” Miguel said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “We made this song in Miami, it was raining, and I was thinking of home.”



“Creating this track was so special for me being such a huge fan of Miguel and his work,” Tainy added. “I wanted to find the perfect way to combine our worlds and bring them together, which wasn’t really difficult because a lot of the inspiration when I create my music comes from him. He is brilliant and this song is one of my faves!”

2. Ariana Grande - Positions (Deluxe)

Just a few months after dropping her sixth studio album, Positions, Ariana Grande has shared the deluxe edition. This comes a week after sharing the remix to “34 + 35” along with some help from Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

The deluxe edition of the project features three new songs: “test drive,” “worst behavior,” and “main thing” in addition to an interlude titled “someone like u” and the aforementioned “34 + 35” remix.

3. HAIM featuring Taylor Swift - “Gasoline”

For the latest edition of their Women in Music Pt. III expanded edition, the Haim sisters teamed up for collaborations with Thundercat and and their longtime friend and collaborator, Taylor Swift.

“Since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite,” the group shared on Instagram when announcing the new track. “So when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her. She brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life. thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us.”

