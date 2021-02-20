Bella Thorne chatted with HOLA! about her new single ‘Shake It’ which will be one of many this year

Bella Thorne is starting off her 2021 strong by releasing some new music. In an exclusive interview with HOLA!, the 23-year-old told us that for the past year she has been busy writing and producing music and now she’s getting ready for the world to hear some of it.

Thorne wanted to release a fun song that will make people feel good about themselves and her new single ‘Shake It,’ which comes out today and its music video will be released next week, does just that. “‘Shake It’ is a very fun song, it makes you relax, it makes you feel a little confident in yourself, feeling like a little baddie,” Thorne explained.

©Bella Thorne

“It’s a very needed song right now. And with ‘Shake It’ you could hear how much fun I’m having on that track, that’s what makes the track so much better because you can’t help but smile,” she said.

The singer and actress told HOLA! how the premise of ‘Shake It’ came about. “The inspiration for the song, it started out one very long fun night with this girl and then this song started out kind of about writing about these things.”

“I realized as I was writing that this song to me in general represents a woman that I would like. It represents my type, I guess in this song. So it’s kind of like a wider variety. It started off as one person and now it’s become more of an overall umbrella for the type of woman that I like,” Thorne continued.

The 23-year-old has been happily dating Italian singer, Benjamin Mascolo, since 2019 and she is pansexual.

Being open about her sexuality makes Thorne an inspiration to many proving that we are all human and one can like whoever they like. “You like beings,” she said in a Good Morning America interview a few years ago. ”You like what you like. Doesn’t have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It’s literally you like personality. You just like a being.”

When asked if ‘Shake It’ is a teaser for a new album, Thorne happily explained that although she has been working hard on new music, she is grateful for being a self-made artist where she can go a bit against the grain of the typical timeline that a record label would have her follow when it comes to releasing new music.