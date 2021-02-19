Selena Gomez debuts at Premio Lo Nuestro 2021, but fans aren’t satisfied

Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro released another video during Premio Lo Nuestro 2021. Singing “Baila Conmigo,” both superstars brought love, energy, and rhythm to the Spanish-language award show honoring the best of Latin music.
Presentación de #SelenaGomez y #RauwAlejandro en #PremiosLoNuestro.— Alinstante RD (@Alinstanterdcom) February 19, 2021
Mas en https://t.co/cKqGdXkBt3 pic.twitter.com/tXBnJrpA9x
Gomez wore a gold spaghetti strap dress for the video, while Rauw Alejandro rocked an all-black outfit.
Selena Gomez’s makeup artist shares how to achieve ‘Baila Conmigo’ makeup look
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Selena Gomez, Maluma & more
Selena Gomez couldn’t be more relatable in this ‘real life’ photo
The much-awaited performance didn’t reach her Spanish-speaking fans’ expectations, and they took Twitter to share their thoughts. “I mean, I had to stay here waiting for Selena, and it was only that alternative video that she made,” a fan wrote.
“It really is a shame for an artist of this size to do such a rascal, disappointment is the name Selena, my congratulations to Rauw, a wonderful artist, committed to the fans and with an incredible talent. I can’t stop liking Selena, but I’m really sad!” another person said.
Many fans also took social media to compare themselves with clowns since they consider that this is how they looked when they did not see Selena Gomez singing live as it was expected.
Así quede después de pensar que Selena Gomez iba a salir en vivo 🤡🤡🤡#SelenaGomez #PremioLoNuestro #PremiosLoNuestro pic.twitter.com/f1ILRyrnma— Presley🌹 (@PresleyElvis19) February 19, 2021
Another person went ahead and said everything was for clout. “They kept trying to get clout by mentioning Selena like she was gonna be there just to show a video, clowns #selenagomez #PremioLoNuestro.”
they kept trying to get clout by mentioning selena like she was gonna be there just to show a video, clowns #selenagomez #PremioLoNuestro— Aly (@AlyRuth_) February 19, 2021
Gomez, a two-time Premio Lo Nuestro nominee, released “Baila Conmigo” in January in anticipation of her upcoming EP in Spanish, REVELACIÓN, expected to be released on March 12, with Tainy and NEON 16 as executive producers.
The 28-year-old singer, actress, and founder of Rare Beauty said her new song and music video is the perfect way to connect us all. “With ‘Baila Conmigo,’ I want to put everyone to dance,” Gomez said. “The video portrays the sense of isolation that we all experience right now, and how music truly connects us no matter where in the world we are.”